Rockets’ Reed Sheppard Shines in Summer League Despite Team Loss

LAS VEGAS — Reed Sheppard, a second-year guard for the Houston Rockets, made a statement during the NBA Summer League on July 12, 2025. Despite the team’s 95-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Sheppard led all players with 28 points, showcasing his skills on a hot afternoon at the Cox Pavilion.

Wearing a black Rockets polo and red shorts, Sheppard’s performance attracted attention as he commanded respect from his teammates. Acting head coach Garrett Jackson noted the importance of Sheppard’s vocal presence and leadership in a scrimmage against a team from Japan’s B.League.

“He’s been more vocal with this group,” Jackson said. “I’m constantly encouraging him to do that.” Sheppard’s role is becoming more significant this offseason as he adapts to a freelance offense shaped by strategies learned under head coach Ime Udoka.

Sheppard’s assertiveness was evident, highlighted by a strong offensive display against the Clippers, where he shot 40% from three-point range and contributed on both ends of the court with eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and three blocks. His effective shooting included six successful three-point attempts. “He puts in the work and I see him putting in the work behind the scenes,” teammate Nate Williams said.

Last season, Sheppard sat mostly on the bench but showed promise during the final stretch, leading to increased expectations for this season. “Period,” said Rockets GM Rafael Stone, emphasizing the team’s reliance on Sheppard’s growth.

The Rockets are focused on fast-tracking Sheppard’s development and addressing his defensive skills. Sheppard has stated he is committed to improving his game, particularly on the defensive end. “That’s been a big thing we’ve been working on this offseason,” he said.

As the Rockets prepare for more summer league games, including an upcoming matchup against the Detroit Pistons, the spotlight will remain on Sheppard. His summer performances could be critical as Houston aims for a successful season following a surprising 52 wins last year.