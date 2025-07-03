Rockets Set to Waive Jock Landale as Roster Changes Intensify

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Rockets are preparing to waive center Jock Landale as they restructure their roster ahead of the 2025 season. With the signing of Clint Capela and the existing depth at center, Landale’s position has become redundant.

Sources confirm that Landale, 29, is expected to be let go to clear his $8 million salary from the team’s books. This move is essential as the Rockets aim to get under the NBA’s first apron, which is set at $195.9 million for the 2025-26 season. Last season, Landale averaged 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in about 12.9 minutes per game.

Initially signed in the summer of 2023, Landale was expected to be the primary backup for Alperen Sengun. However, the arrival of Steven Adams and now Capela has pushed him down the depth chart. General Manager Rafael Stone has expressed the need for the team to address its cap situation, making the decision to waive Landale imminent.

Houston’s roster has been bolstered by veteran talent as they aim for a competitive edge following a 52-win season. Key players such as Fred VanVleet and Adams have committed to longer contracts, while the addition of Kevin Durant marks a significant investment in the team’s future.

The Rockets are also assessing options for young wing Cam Whitmore, who may be traded to further adjust the roster. Landale’s waiver will give Houston some necessary financial flexibility, enabling them to explore more options in free agency.

As the July 1 deadline approaches for guaranteed contracts, the Rockets are making bold moves to build a championship-contending team. If Landale goes unclaimed, he will become an unrestricted free agent.