Rockets Sign Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela in Free Agency

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets made significant moves on the first day of free agency, reportedly signing forward Dorian Finney-Smith and center Clint Capela to new contracts on June 30, 2025.

Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year deal worth $53 million, while Capela will join on a three-year contract valued at $21.5 million. These acquisitions come as the Rockets seek to improve their roster after finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season.

Finney-Smith, 32, averaged 8.7 points and shot 41.4% from 3-point range last season while with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers. His defensive skills and outside shooting are expected to assist the Rockets, especially after the departure of guard Dillon Brooks.

“Dorian will help us in both defense and shooting,” a team source said. “His ability to match up against opposing players will be crucial for our strategy this coming season.”

Capela, who was drafted by the Rockets in 2014, returns to Houston after spending the last five years with the Atlanta Hawks. The 31-year-old center averaged 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds last season, providing depth behind All-Star Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets’ front office aims to enhance the team now that they have acquired 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant, who will join the roster later. This move follows the trade of Brooks, Jalen Green, and multiple future picks to land Durant.

“Our goal is clear: we want to contend for a title,” said Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone. “Adding players like Dorian and Clint makes us better and deeper.”

The Rockets finished second in the Western Conference but were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. With the new roster additions, fans hope for a stronger postseason performance in the upcoming season.