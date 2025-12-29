Rockets Struggle as Clippers Stand Firm with Harden

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Rockets are facing serious challenges as they continue to struggle in the NBA, having recently lost to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings. In both games, the Rockets blew substantial leads, including a 25-point advantage against the Pelicans, leading to an overtime defeat. Similarly, they held a 14-point lead over the Kings before succumbing again in overtime.

The Rockets’ recent performances highlight a troubling lack of offensive execution, especially in the closing moments of games. While some fans may point to their need for a point guard as a growing issue, the reality remains that they should be able to secure victories against teams that rank among the league’s worst.

Currently, the Rockets are trying to navigate the early part of the season, with discussions around bringing in a playmaker to help facilitate their offense. NFL analyst Jeff Teague recently suggested that acquiring James Harden from the LA Clippers could unlock their offensive potential. “They need to trade for James and tell him to play like he did in Brooklyn,” Teague commented. “He could help transform the team’s dynamics.”

Harden, one of the Rockets’ all-time greats, is currently playing at a high level for the Clippers, averaging 26.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Despite the Clippers’ struggles with a 9-21 record, the franchise appears unwilling to part ways with the former MVP, especially given his rising trade value.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have won three consecutive games, indicating a potential turnaround, with Kawhi Leonard returning to form. The organization seems determined to maintain their current roster structure as they vie for a play-off spot.

Houston, however, still finds itself in dire need for a solution to their offensive woes. Harden’s return to Houston could be complicated by salary constraints and player contracts, including those of Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith, who played vital roles in the team.

As both teams face pivotal moments in their season, it remains to be seen how the trade deadline will unfold and whether the Rockets can remedy their performance issues.