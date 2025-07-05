Rockets Waive Jock Landale, Free Agent Market Opens for Center

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Rockets are waiving center Jock Landale, according to a report from Shams Charania. Landale was set to earn $8 million next season, but his contract was non-guaranteed until July 7.

By releasing Landale, he becomes an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers. Multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in the 29-year-old center ahead of his entry into the open market.

Originally signing a four-year, $32 million deal with the Rockets in 2023, Landale’s contract had only one season guaranteed. His time in Houston concludes after two years, as he was not included in the Rockets’ plans this offseason, especially following the re-signing of Steven Adams and the signing of Clint Capela to support Alperen Sengun.

Last season, Landale averaged 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 11.9 minutes per game.

Landale may seek a larger role with his next team. The Boston Celtics, who are looking to bolster their frontcourt depth after key departures, could be a potential landing spot. The Celtics signed Luka Garza and have Pope Queta and Xavier Tillman as their primary centers, but the team’s center market is tight.

<pWhile Morris Wagner is a top remaining center option, he is expected to re-sign with Orlando. Boston’s roster currently features 15 players as they continue to explore trades and additional signings.

Whether the Celtics decide to pursue Landale remains unclear. They are likely to focus on younger, low-cost additions but will need to assess their center situation closely. How they navigate the free agency period will influence their depth chart leading into next season.