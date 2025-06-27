Rockford Veteran Honored After Nearly 100 Years in Unmarked Grave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – A Rockford veteran received a proper farewell on Thursday, nearly 100 years after being buried in an unmarked grave. Samuel H. Bogenrief, a farrier with the 17th Illinois Cavalry during the Civil War, was honored for his contributions in America’s bloodiest battle.

Bogenrief is the only Civil War veteran laid to rest on Rockford’s southeast side. Cemetery secretary Beverly Krenek explained, “Because he was a blacksmith, they made him a farrier, which meant he took care of trimming the horses’ hooves and taking care of the horses’ shoes.”

During the final days of the Civil War, Bogenrief had a disagreement with an officer, which resulted in a dishonorable discharge from the Union. This discharge was overturned years later, allowing him some recognition. Bogenrief’s story remained largely untold until last year.

Born on January 4, 1839, in New York, Bogenrief spent his early years in Marengo and traveled throughout the country, including a brief stay in Canada. He moved to Rockford in 1909 and passed away in 1929 at the age of 90 due to “a brief illness from infirmities of age,” as noted in his obituary.

Krenek said, “Our records had never indicated he was a Civil War veteran.” When a local group sought to track Civil War veterans buried in Winnebago County, they confirmed his burial and requested a marker for him.

After Bogenrief’s death, a newspaper mistakenly identified his resting place as Greenwood Cemetery on Auburn Street. “Apparently, no one in his family or the GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) or anyone else had ever investigated getting a marker,” Krenek added.

Bill Johnson, a member of a local veterans group, emphasized the importance of remembering these soldiers who played significant roles in reuniting a country. “You know, these guys put out and changed the whole system in the mid-1860s,” Johnson said. “Not just slavery, but state’s rights was a big part of what it was really about.”

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War are actively working to locate the final resting places of all Union Civil War veterans.