Rockford Woman Convicted of Murdering Yashreanna Bell-Young

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – A jury has found Cameron Frazier, 29, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Yashreanna Bell-Young, who was shot six times in Loves Park in August 2021.

The verdict came after a two-day trial, where the jury also confirmed that a firearm enhancement allegation was proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutors assert that the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving the victim and Frazier.

The incident occurred on Aug. 9, 2021, in an apartment located in the 7700 block of Venus Street. Witnesses reported hearing arguing before gunshots rang out. Video surveillance footage captured a white SUV leaving the scene shortly after the shooting, which prosecutors say belonged to Frazier’s sister.

Diana Frazier testified that she picked her brother up from the location immediately following the incident. Throughout the trial, testimony revealed that Bell-Young had texted Cameron Frazier’s mother shortly before the shooting, claiming he had threatened her.

According to Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, the conviction for first-degree murder carries a sentence of 20 to 30 years in prison, along with an additional 25 years due to the firearm enhancement. Frazier is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 18, where he will face sentencing for his actions.