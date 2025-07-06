Sports
Rockies Aim to Avoid Home Series Sweep Against White Sox
DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Rockies are desperately seeking to avoid being swept by the Chicago White Sox during their final home series before the All-Star Break. The teams face off today after the Rockies officially dropped the series last night.
With a record of 20-69, the Rockies have lost all 13 home series at Coors Field this season and a total of 15 in a row dating back to last year. In contrast, the White Sox, who sit with a 30-59 record, have ten more wins than Colorado.
On the mound for the Rockies is right-handed rookie Chase Dollander, who is looking to bounce back after a challenging last performance. In his most recent outing, Dollander lasted just 2 2/3 innings, recording his shortest appearance of the season while giving up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out only one batter and has struggled lately, posting two or fewer strikeouts in four of his last six starts.
The 22-year-old has also allowed at least one home run in four of those six games. Fans are hoping for a better outcome today as he takes the mound.
Opposing him is White Sox rookie Shane Smith, who was selected in the Rule-5 draft and has made a strong impact in his debut season. Smith holds a 3.86 ERA through 16 starts, having struck out 74 batters in 79 1/3 innings. He features a powerful 95 MPH four-seam fastball alongside a mix of effective secondary pitches.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. MT today, available to watch on Rockies.tv and listen to on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, and KNRV 1150 AM (Spanish).
