Rockies Battle Giants Amid Losing Streak and Roster Changes

DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Rockies begin September with a pressing challenge: avoid a 100th loss and the potential record for the worst season in franchise history. As the month unfolds, the Rockies find themselves just one defeat away from that dubious milestone and only three wins away from sidestepping the all-time single-season loss record.

In their first series of the month, the Rockies host the struggling San Francisco Giants, who hold a 68-69 record. The Giants have had an underwhelming season but are still in the hunt for a wild card playoff spot. The Rockies, however, could complicate those aspirations by playing spoiler.

Chase Dollander will take the mound for the Rockies. Dollander is making his 20th major league start this season. Despite some struggles with command earlier in the year, he showcased impressive form in his last outing, allowing just one earned run and striking out seven batters against the Houston Astros. He pitched six innings, throwing 98 pitches, allowing only three hits, albeit with four walks.

The Giants counter with rookie pitcher Kai-Wei Teng, who has primarily worked out of the bullpen for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats this season. With an 8.78 ERA over 13.1 innings for the Giants, Teng has also shown more promise in the minors, posting a 3.63 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 57 innings.

Both teams have made recent roster adjustments. The Rockies have called up catcher Drew Romo and pitcher Ryan Rolison to bolster their squad as they expand their roster from 26 to 28 players. Rolison, who debuted earlier this season, has a 7.41 ERA over 26 appearances, while Romo aims to prove himself after an injury-plagued start to the year.

This game is critical for the Rockies’ hopes as they try to reverse their fortunes in the final stretch of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM MDT, and fans can catch the action on Rockies.tv or on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM for the radio broadcast.