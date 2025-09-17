Rockies Begin Final Home Stand Against Marlins Tonight

DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Rockies will kick off their final home stand of the 2025 MLB season tonight against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. The game is set to start at 6:40 PM MDT.

The Rockies enter the game with a season record of 41 wins and 109 losses. They will face the Marlins, who currently stand at 70 wins and 80 losses. Eury Pérez will be on the mound for Miami, making his 18th start of the season.

Pérez has an earned run average (ERA) of 4.67 over 81 innings pitched, during which he has struck out 79 batters while allowing 28 walks and 11 home runs. His WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) sits at 1.11.

On the other side, the Rockies will send left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland to the mound. Freeland has an ERA of 4.97 across 145.2 innings. This season, he has collected 112 strikeouts but has also issued 35 walks and surrendered 21 home runs, resulting in a WHIP of 1.46.

The game will be broadcasted on Rockies TV, while fans can also tune into KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM for English coverage or KNRV 1150 for the Spanish version.

As the Rockies look to wrap up their home games on a positive note, the team and fans hope for strong performances this evening.