Sports
Rockies Face Orioles in Series Opener at Camden Yards
BALTIMORE, Md. — The Colorado Rockies start a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles tonight at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, looking to improve their season record.
The Rockies (26-76) will send left-hander Kyle Freeland to the mound for his 19th start of the season and his tenth on the road. Freeland recently earned a win against the Minnesota Twins, pitching six innings while allowing just one run on five hits.
Freeland has a season ERA of 5.19 over 95.1 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts and 25 walks. He is currently the second pitcher in Rockies franchise history to have nine seasons with more than 10 starts. The only other pitcher to achieve this feat is Aaron Cook, who played from 2003 to 2011.
On the opposing side, the Orioles will start right-hander Dean Kremer. Kremer has a record of 4.06 ERA in 115.1 innings this season, striking out 94 batters while giving up 30 walks and 14 home runs.
The game is scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m. MDT and will be broadcasted on Rockies TV and radio stations KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM as well as KNRV 1150 in Spanish.
