Rockies Grab First Home Win of Season Against Twins

DENVER, Colorado — The Colorado Rockies celebrated a crucial win on Friday night, defeating the Minnesota Twins 6-4 at Coors Field. This victory marks the Rockies’ first home win of the season, putting them in a strong position to claim the series in the second game scheduled for Saturday.

Starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who holds a record of 3-13 with a 6.60 ERA, is set to take the mound for Colorado. The Twins have yet to announce their starting pitcher for Saturday, but Zebby Matthews could be a candidate to return from the injured list after a shoulder strain.

“There is a possibility of seeing him here,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli of Matthews. “If everything goes well, I think it is likely.” Matthews, who has not faced the Rockies before, has a record of 1-1 and a 5.21 ERA this season.

The Twins fell behind quickly but made a strong comeback, bringing the tying run to base in the ninth inning. However, Willi Castro struck out after hitting a three-run homer in the seventh, sealing the Rockies’ victory.

Currently, the Twins are attempting to secure one of the three wild card spots in the American League. However, they trail the Detroit Tigers by 11.5 games.

Colorado enters the second half of the season hoping to avoid breaking the modern record for losses in a season, which stands at 121. The Rockies began the season with a dismal record but are optimistic after securing their first home win.

<p“It’s huge,” said Rockies player Jordan Beck, who was two hits away from hitting for the cycle on Friday. “We talked about turning things around in the second half. We can forget the first half and start fresh.”

Senzatela’s struggles have been evident, as his 13 losses are the most by a pitcher in the league at the All-Star break. In his only career start against Minnesota, he allowed four runs in five innings.

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar has been activated off the injured list and hopes a healthier second half will benefit the team. He appeared in just 32 of 96 games in the first half.

<p“It’s a new beginning; starting fresh,” Tovar said. “This could be a good second half if we all contribute.”