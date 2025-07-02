Rockies Host Astros Amid Struggles at Coors Field

Denver, CO – The Colorado Rockies welcome the American League West-leading Houston Astros to Coors Field tonight for the first game of a three-game series. The Rockies, currently sitting at 50-34, are struggling with a dismal 8-32 record at home, marking the worst home start in Major League history since the 2003 Detroit Tigers.

This season, the Rockies have drawn attention for having the longest streak without a shutout in the Modern Era, allowing at least one run in 203 consecutive games. They surpassed the previous record of 199 games held by the St. Louis Cardinals from 1939-40. Their last shutout came on May 15, 2024, against San Diego, led by starter Austin Gomber.

On the pitching front, the Houston Astros are starting Colton Gordon, a left-handed pitcher with a 3.98 ERA over 40.2 innings. Gordon has a striking record, having allowed only five walks in his first eight career starts. His last outing was on June 25, where he tossed five scoreless innings, contributing to his recent success.

In contrast, Rockies’ pitcher Chase Dollander faces challenges, holding a 6.06 ERA in 62.1 innings. At Coors Field, he has struggled significantly, recording an 8.54 ERA in six starts, the worst for any pitcher with a minimum of six starts in the MLB.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 pm MDT. Fans can tune in through Rockies TV or on the radio via KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, with Spanish coverage available on KNRV 1150.

Adding to the news, the Rockies announced the promotion of Yanquiel Fernández. Interim manager Warren Schaeffer indicated that Fernández is expected to see playing time against right-handed pitchers.