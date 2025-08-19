Rockies Snap Losing Streak with Walk-Off Win Over Dodgers

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Rockies ended their 10-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling 4-3 victory on Monday night at Coors Field. Warming Bernabel’s game-winning single brought home Ezequiel Tovar in the bottom of the ninth inning before a crowd of 27,259 fans.

The Rockies tied the game in the seventh, thanks to Tovar’s solo home run. Tovar had earlier reached second base on a bloop double that Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández misplayed. Bernabel’s decisive hit came off reliever Justin Wrobleski (4-5).

Los Angeles initially took control with a two-run second inning. Rookie catcher Dalton Rushing put the Dodgers on the board with a sacrifice fly, followed by a sharp single from superstar Shohei Ohtani that plated another run. Ohtani continued his strong performance with two hits during the game, increasing his average to .391.

However, the Rockies responded with a determined effort in the third inning. Kyle Karros earned a leadoff walk and came around to score along with Brenton Doyle, when Ryan Ritter delivered a two-run single, leveling the score.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland left the game after four innings due to a blister on his pitching hand. Despite the injury, he recorded five strikeouts and managed to limit the damage after a challenging start.

The Dodgers regained the lead in the sixth inning when Freddie Freeman walked and scored on a double by Alex Freeland, marking the first extra-base hit of his career. Yet, Tovar’s homer in the seventh tied the game again, generating excitement among Rockies fans.

Colorado has now won six of its last seven games, demonstrating a resilience that has rarely been seen this season. Interim manager Warren Schaeffer expressed pride in his team’s performance and their ability to claw back in tough situations.

With a record of 36-89, the Rockies must win six of their remaining 37 games to avoid surpassing the 2024 Chicago White Sox’s modern record of 121 losses. The Rockies will look to continue their winning momentum in the second game of the series on Tuesday night against the Dodgers.