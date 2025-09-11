Sports
Rockies Suffer Another Loss to Dodgers in 7-2 Matchup
LOS ANGELES, CA — The Colorado Rockies suffered a 7-2 defeat against the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 9, 2025, as they struggled to maintain their footing in the ongoing series.
The Rockies, who hold a dismal record of 40-104, faced off against the Dodgers, leaders of the NL West, who now stand at 81-64. Starting for Colorado was Germán Márquez, marking his 23rd start of the season. Unfortunately for the Rockies, Márquez’s performance continued to falter as he finished with a 6.31 ERA.
Los Angeles jumped on the board early, with Will Smith scoring on a wild pitch in the second inning, followed by Mookie Betts hitting a two-run homer in the third to extend their lead to 3-0.
The Rockies struggled to find their rhythm, managing only one hit through the first five innings—a single by Kyle Karros in the sixth that broke Emmet Sheehan‘s no-hitter. The Dodgers continued to dominate offensively, adding to their score with RBI hits from Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.
Sheehan, pitching for the Dodgers, showcased his skills by striking out nine Rockies and limiting them to only three hits over seven innings.
Despite the lopsided matchup favoring Los Angeles, the Rockies were able to score late, with Hunter Goodman hitting his 30th home run of the season, yet it was not enough to change the outcome.
Manager Warren Schaeffer acknowledged the challenges, stating, “Márquez had some good moments, but falling behind in counts really hurt him today.”
The Rockies will look to bounce back when they meet the Dodgers again for Game 3, scheduled for September 10 at 8:10 PM MDT, with Kyle Freeland set to pitch against Blake Snell.
