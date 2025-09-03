Rockstar Games Confirms GTA VI Release Date Amid Speculation

NEW YORK, NY — Rockstar Games has addressed lingering rumors regarding the launch date of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), confirming that the highly anticipated title will officially be released on May 26, 2026. The company issued a press release to reaffirm the date, countering recent speculation about a potential delay.

The confirmation comes after reports surfaced suggesting that internal discussions at Rockstar might lead to another postponement. Earlier this month, gaming insider Millie A hinted that the timeline could be pushed back, raising concerns among fans about the previously rumored 2025 launch window.

In its statement, Rockstar stressed that the release date shared in the second official trailer earlier this year has not changed. The company acknowledged the immense excitement surrounding the project and thanked players for their patience. They indicated that more development time is needed to ensure the game meets quality expectations, but emphasized that the May 2026 timeline is secure.

“Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are sorry this is later than expected, and we thank you for your support and patience as we work to finish the game. Our goal has always been to exceed expectations, and GTA VI is no exception. We look forward to sharing more soon,” the press release stated.

While news of potential delays has been prevalent, gamers are also excited about the details of the upcoming game. GTA 6 will feature two main characters, Jason and Lucia, inspired by the famous outlaw couple Bonnie and Clyde. The storyline takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, modeled after Florida, with Vice City at its core.

With the release date now firmly established, fans can eagerly anticipate what is expected to be one of the most significant game launches in the coming year, as GTA 6 inches closer to its debut.