A$AP Rocky Discusses Life, Family, and Future Projects

New York, NY – High above the bustling streets of Manhattan, A$AP Rocky talks candidly about love, life, and his creative ventures during an interview at the Park Hyatt. The rapper, actor, and fashion icon sat down to discuss his evolving perspectives on relationships and family, especially in light of his own journey as a father.

On a hot August afternoon, Rocky shared insights from his experiences with polyamory, emphasizing the importance of genuine companionship. “It’s not for everybody,” he said, noting that some men adopt a facade of multiple relationships but often go home feeling lonely. He admires entertainers like Ne-Yo and DeRay Davis for their openness, acknowledging the challenges that come with such lifestyles.

Transitioning from his rock star phase, where he thrived on the playboy lifestyle, Rocky now finds fulfillment in being a committed father. “What’s really fly is raising a family, bro, and loving them. Being there,” he commented, reflecting on his personal growth.

The musician has had a whirlwind year, recently starring in Spike Lee’s film, Highest 2 Lowest, and facing legal challenges that could have resulted in a long prison sentence. After being acquitted of a gun charge, he emerged ready to tackle new projects, including collaborations with brands like Ray-Ban and Puma.

In addition to film projects, Rocky is keen on releasing his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. However, he now recognizes that family obligations are a priority. “I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first,” he explained.

Rocky’s acting career is also expanding, with upcoming roles that challenge him to grow creatively. He is enthusiastic about being more versatile, stating, “I can’t be making music decisions and being on tour. These films don’t pay you a trillion dollars. This is more so my destiny.”

While discussing mental health, Rocky expressed skepticism about therapy, saying, “I put therapists in the same box as psychic readings.” He prefers to handle emotions through music, a form of therapy in itself.

Born Rakim Mayers in Harlem, the 35-year-old artist’s fashion influence has also transcended traditional boundaries. “You’d never see a T-shirt with a Celine logo on it 10, 15 years ago,” he noted, recognizing how hip-hop culture has reshaped fashion.

In his personal life, Rocky is preparing for the arrival of his third child with partner Rihanna, expressing his hopes for a daughter. “We’re praying for a girl,” he remarked with enthusiasm. Throughout their relationship, he mentions the importance of keeping business separate from family life, stressing, “When you come home, it’s about family.”

A$AP Rocky continues to adapt and thrive in his multifaceted career, embracing both fatherhood and artistic expression as integral parts of his identity. As he reflects on his journey, one things remains clear: he values authenticity and familial bonds above all.