Sports
Roderick Strong Faces Erick Stevens at DPW ‘Super Battle’
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — A long-standing rivalry is set to reignite when Roderick Strong faces Erick Stevens at the DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (DPW) ‘Super Battle’ event on October 19. This highly anticipated match will take place at the Grady Cole Center, marking Strong’s return to the ring for the promotion since May 2024.
The feud between Strong and Stevens dates back to their early careers in the 2000s, particularly with their time in promotions like Full Impact Pro (FIP) and Ring of Honor (ROH). They have a strong history, having faced each other in nine singles matches. Their most recent encounter was in 2010, where Strong emerged victorious at ROH Civil Warfare.
Strong, now with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), has not wrestled for DPW since defeating Fuminori Abe at ‘Limit Break’. This return adds to the excitement surrounding the match, especially as Stevens is returning to the ring after a brief retirement in 2020.
Tickets for the DPW ‘Super Battle’ are currently available for fans eager to witness this clash of rivals. The event promises to deliver an exhilarating night of professional wrestling as these two athletes, both known for their intense competition and skill, look to add another chapter to their storied rivalry.
