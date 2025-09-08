Rodionova and Okalova Meet Again in Sao Paulo Showdown

Sao Paulo, Brazil – Arina Rodionova and Martina Okalova are set to face each other for the third time in their careers on Monday at 3:30 p.m. on QUADRA 1. This match marks their first encounter on hard courts.

Rodionova, currently ranked No. 242, holds a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head record, including a victory at the W50 event in Indian Harbour Beach in May 2025. She is regarded as the favorite for this match with odds of 1.32 against Okalova’s 3.38.

In her recent performances, Rodionova has shown mixed results, ending the 2025 season with a 24-20 record. Her best result came earlier this year when she won the title at the W75 Luan, defeating Lanlana Tararudee in the final. Rodionova’s overall career record stands at 528-457, with a solid 308-258 on hard courts.

Meanwhile, Okalova, ranked No. 464, reached the first round by winning matches against Martha Matoula and Alicia Herrero Linana in qualifications. She won one of those matches by scoring 100 points to Herrero Linana’s 98, showcasing a strong performance with 42 winners but struggling with double faults.

Okalova has a 19-17 win-loss record this year and has yet to compete in this tournament. As a former finalist on clay in other events, she will aim to change her fortunes against Rodionova, who has dominated their previous encounters.

The match will take place at the Parque Villa-Lobos, an outdoor hard court venue. Fans can catch the match on various streaming services including Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and Tennis Channel in the U.S.