Rodman Names Jordan the GOAT, Highlights Kobe’s Legacy

CHICAGO, IL — The debate over the greatest basketball player of all time heated up again when Dennis Rodman spoke out for Michael Jordan in a recent YouTube livestream. Rodman, who played alongside Jordan during the Chicago Bulls’ dominant years in the 1990s, made his allegiance clear, saying, “We know who that is. Jordan all day long.”

During Jordan’s tenure from 1991 to 1998, he led the Bulls to six NBA championships, earned five regular-season MVP awards, and was selected to 14 All-Star Games. Rodman witnessed Jordan’s unparalleled skill and determination firsthand. “He’s just the best we have ever seen,” Rodman explained.

LeBron James, who entered the NBA in 2003, has a compelling case for GOAT status as well. He has won four championships, secured four MVP awards, and been named to 20 All-Star teams. Earlier this year, he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Despite this, Rodman emphasized another player often overlooked: Kobe Bryant. “People forgot about that one guy. That one guy, that’s called Kobe Bryant,” Rodman said. “They don’t talk about Kobe for some reason.”

Bryant enjoyed a celebrated 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, amassing five championships and 18 All-Star Game appearances. He was named league MVP in 2008 before tragically passing away in a helicopter crash in January 2020.