Rodón Struggles in Yankees Loss Despite Strong Performance

NEW YORK, NY — Carlos Rodón delivered a solid performance for the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win against the Detroit Tigers. Over six innings, Rodón allowed two runs, but a rough fifth inning cost him the game.

Rodón started off strong, striking out six batters and keeping control of the strike zone for most of the evening. However, the fifth inning was tricky. He began by giving up a single to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler, followed by a walk to Parker Meadows. Rodón then hit Javier Báez with a pitch, loading the bases.

“Was trying to throw that slider down and in,” Rodón said. “Hit him in the foot. Just gotta be better in that situation.” Despite a brief setback, Rodón managed to strike out Jahmai Jones for the second out of the inning. Yet, Gleyber Torres, who had just returned to Yankee Stadium as an opposing player, hit a single that brought in two runs.

“You sign up for six innings and two runs where he kind of cruised all night,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented. “Had the one tough inning where he battled and then goes back out and finishes strong in the sixth there to give us a chance.” Despite his strong outing, the Yankees lacked hitting support and fell short on the scoreboard.

This loss marked Rodón’s first since July 21, but it reflects a significant improvement compared to his earlier struggles as a Yankee, where he had an inconsistent track record and posted a 5.60 ERA in four playoff starts last year. Now, he is seen as a reliable pitcher the Yankees can count on as they head into the final stretch of the season.

“Whatever inconsistency was there in the past is long gone this year,” Boone added. “He’s someone we’ll be confident to have on the mound going forward.”