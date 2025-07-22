Sports
Rodrigo De Paul Joins Inter Miami on Loan from Atlético Madrid
Miami, Florida – Inter Miami CF is set to sign Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid on an initial loan deal, with plans to make the move permanent, sources told ESPN. The 31-year-old Argentine midfielder will join the club by the end of July, following negotiations initiated by Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas in Madrid earlier this month.
De Paul, who has one year remaining on his contract with Atlético, is expected to sign a four-year deal once his loan ends in December 2025. The loan is primarily a workaround, as Inter Miami currently has no open Designated Player (DP) spots on its roster. Miami’s slots are occupied by Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.
This move allows Miami to strengthen its roster as they prepare for a playoff push in Major League Soccer (MLS). De Paul has won 78 caps for Argentina, playing a crucial role in their victories at the 2022 World Cup and the Copa América in both 2021 and 2024. Since joining Atlético in 2021, he has made 187 appearances, scoring 14 goals and assisting 26 times.
Messi and De Paul’s shared playing experience for Argentina makes this partnership notable, as Messi has advocated for a more robust defender to protect him on the field. As discussions regarding contract extensions for Messi and Busquets continue, both players’ futures could impact Miami’s roster construction.
Despite initially being a non-DP player, De Paul’s value is anticipated to be significant, with a reported purchase clause of $17 million plus add-ons. This deal reflects Inter Miami’s commitment to improving its competitiveness in MLS and continental tournaments. The club is looking to fill any vacant DP spots that might emerge as current contracts expire, especially if Busquets decides to retire.
As Miami gears up for the Leagues Cup on July 30, De Paul’s arrival could be a game-changer for their ambitions this season.
