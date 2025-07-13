Sports
Rodriguez, Lore Unveil Ambitious Plans for Timberwolves’ Future
LAS VEGAS — Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, the new owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, held a press conference on Friday to discuss their vision for the franchises. Having finalized their ownership deal earlier this month, they are eager to implement changes aimed at enhancing the fan experience.
Rodriguez, reflecting on lessons learned from his time with the New York Yankees, stated, “The only thing more important than winning is breathing.” He emphasized their commitment to success, saying, “This is not a hobby; this is the most important thing in my life, outside of my family.” The duo’s strategies include plans for a new ticketing platform called Jump, which allows fans to bid on tickets for better seats when they become available.
In addition to the ticketing upgrade, Rodriguez and Lore are exploring the possibility of a new arena to replace the aging Target Center, which has been home to the Timberwolves since it opened in 1990. “If you want to compete at the level we want to compete year in and year out, a new arena is what our fans deserve,” Rodriguez remarked. He noted that the arena’s age makes it a “relic” in professional sports.
They acknowledged the importance of repairing relations with former Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett, who has been estranged from the franchise in recent years. “He’s the GOAT in Minnesota. We’d love to get closer to him,” Lore expressed, highlighting the fans’ desire for Garnett’s return.
The two highlighted their innovative approach, with Lore adding, “We have a clean slate here to rethink how things are done.” The introduction of Jump reflects this philosophy, promising an enhanced fan experience through features like dynamic seat upgrades during games.
The Timberwolves and Lynx’s ownership transition follows a complex sale process involving former owner Glen Taylor, who agreed to sell the teams for $1.5 billion. After months of negotiations, the duo was officially approved by the NBA Board of Governors in late June 2025.
