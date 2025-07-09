Rodrygo’s Future with Real Madrid in Doubt Ahead of Key Matches

Madrid, Spain – Rodrygo Goes faces uncertainty regarding his position at Real Madrid ahead of critical matches in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian forward, who previously described playing for the club as a dream, has struggled for playtime under coach Xabi Alonso, having only clocked 95 minutes in the tournament.

Rodrygo started in the first match of the World Cup but has not been a regular since, raising questions about his role in the team. Despite this, he remains hopeful to make an impact in the upcoming game against Borussia Dortmund.

“I want to stay at Real Madrid, as long as I am important to the team,” Rodrygo posted on social media. He is eager for an opportunity that could turn his current situation around. Last year’s match against Manchester City remains fresh in his memory, where he made a vital appearance late in the game, helping the team secure a crucial win.

However, if he fails to make a lasting impression, rumors about his departure will likely intensify. Several clubs are reportedly interested, including Arsenal, which is preparing an offer around €81 million. Other potential suitors, such as Chelsea and Manchester United, are also monitoring his situation.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are likewise keeping an eye on Rodrygo’s status, particularly considering his diminished role at Madrid. With his market value decreasing from €110 million to €90 million, Rodrygo’s future seems to hinge on his performances in the World Cup.

Time is running out as the transfer window approaches. Rodrygo hopes to earn another title with Real Madrid before making any decisions about his career.