Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid forward Rodrygo‘s future is uncertain as transfer rumors swirl around the 24-year-old Brazilian. Manager Xabi Alonso has stated he won’t block Rodrygo’s potential departure if a club agrees to a transfer fee of €80 million to €90 million.

Concerns about Rodrygo’s motivation in training have surfaced after a disappointing season where he scored just six goals in 30 La Liga games. Sources close to the team suggest that Rodrygo’s lack of game time, particularly during crucial matches, may influence his decision to leave.

Alonso commented on Rodrygo’s situation, stating, “He is an important player. In these tournaments, players who start can be just as significant as those coming off the bench.” However, Rodrygo has recently expressed frustration with his limited playing time, as he has spent several matches as an unused substitute.

Speculation on possible destinations includes several English Premier League teams, where Rodrygo could thrive in a role as the leading attacker, unlike his current position at Madrid. Despite his inconsistency, many teams recognize his talent and potential.

The situation remains dynamic as Real Madrid moves into the later stages of the season. Rodrygo’s upcoming performances may ultimately determine whether he stays or departs from the prestigious club.