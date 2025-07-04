Rodrygo’s Future Uncertain as Real Madrid Eyes New Talent

Madrid, Spain — Forward Rodrygo‘s future at Real Madrid remains unclear as the club contemplates potential summer transfer moves. Manager Xabi Alonso is reportedly open to allowing the 24-year-old leave if a suitable offer between €80 million and €90 million arrives, amid concerns about his motivation and recent performance.

Rodrygo, who scored six goals in 30 LaLiga appearances last season, has been sidelined in recent matches and is believed to be struggling with his role on the team. His lack of activity has sparked speculation about his future amidst interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Alonso mentioned Rodrygo’s importance in a recent press conference, stating, “He will be an important player. The decision to choose the players is up to me.” However, Rodrygo’s displeasure over reduced game time could influence his decision as the transfer window progresses.

Arsenal is among the clubs interested in Rodrygo, viewing him as a key asset for their title challenge next season. There’s belief that should he become available, he could significantly boost their attacking options.

Arsenal has also been pursuing other targets, including Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo. As negotiations unfold, the Gunners are weighing financial commitments against potential signings, seeking to enhance their squad amidst competition for talent.

With the transfer deadline approaching, the pressure is mounting on both the club’s executives and Alonso as they tread carefully in shaping the team’s future.