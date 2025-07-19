Entertainment
Roger Ebert Praises Clint Eastwood’s ‘Hereafter’ for Its Humanity
CHICAGO, IL — In a retrospective look at Clint Eastwood‘s 2010 film “Hereafter,” the late film critic Roger Ebert highlighted its unique exploration of life and death.
Starring Matt Damon as George Lonegan, a psychic who communicates with the dead, the film intricately weaves together the stories of several characters grappling with mortality. George’s gentle, reserved nature resonates as he helps the bereaved find closure, showcasing Eastwood’s delicate approach to heavy themes.
Ebert, while acknowledging that “Hereafter” received mixed reviews, found depth in its portrayal of human emotions surrounding death. He noted that the film does not overtly endorse the existence of an afterlife, but instead reflects on humanity’s inherent longing to believe in it.
This nuanced perspective sets “Hereafter” apart from conventional psychic thrillers, as it focuses on character development over plot resolution. Ebert remarked, “These characters are not hurtling toward the resolution of a plot… There is no ‘solution’ to their stories.” He praised Eastwood’s ability to craft a film where emotional connections matter more than dramatic twists.
Ebert’s appreciation for the film earned it a mention on his list of honorable mentions for the best films of 2010, alongside notable features such as “Greenberg” and “Black Swan.” He admired how the film presents its themes of love and loss without definitive answers, aligning with his own contemplations on faith and existence.
Ultimately, Ebert found comfort in the questions posed by “Hereafter,” stating, “It is the film of a man at peace. He has nothing to prove except his care for the living.” This sentiment reflects Ebert’s own quest for meaning and understanding in life.
