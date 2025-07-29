CHICAGO, Ill. — Roger Ebert, one of the most influential film critics in history, shared his passionate views on the 2008 movie ‘Lakeview Terrace’ in an unexpected way. While many critics dismissed the film, Ebert applauded it, awarding it a perfect four stars.

‘Lakeview Terrace,’ directed by Neil LaBute, features Samuel L. Jackson as Abel Turner, a Los Angeles policeman who becomes hostile when an interracial couple moves in next door. The film explores themes of race and morality in a high-stakes drama.

Many critics criticized the film for its conventional third act and failure to fully explore racial issues. In fact, some noted it seemed to abandon its initial serious tone for a more typical thriller conclusion. Ebert, however, viewed it differently. He argued that the film raised essential questions about race and morality, stating, ‘Is this movie racist for making the villain Black or would it be equally racist by making the villain white?’ He believed this questioning was vital.

Despite the mixed reception, Ebert praised the deep dilemmas faced by the characters and commended LaBute for pushing viewers to grapple with complex issues. ‘I find movies like this alive and provoking,’ Ebert remarked. He emphasized his belief that ‘Lakeview Terrace’ managed to challenge audiences and spur critical thinking.

Other critics like Joe Morgenstern from The Wall Street Journal and Deborah Ross from The Spectator shared their discontent with the film’s portrayal of race. However, Ebert maintained that the film’s take on the characters and their moral conflicts kept its exploration relevant and compelling.

Ebert’s review reminds readers of the film’s underlying themes and how ‘Lakeview Terrace’ serves as a platform for reflection and discourse on sensitive societal issues.