Roger Goodell Hints at Taylor Swift for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

NEW YORK, NY — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stirred excitement on Wednesday morning by suggesting that pop superstar Taylor Swift could perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Appearing on the Today Show, Goodell responded to a question about Swift’s potential involvement with enthusiasm.

“We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously, she would be welcome at any time,” Goodell said, sparking curiosity among fans about a possible collaboration.

When co-host Savannah Guthrie inquired whether a Swift performance is in the works, Goodell remained non-committal yet playful, saying, “I can’t tell you anything about it,” and later adding, “It’s a maybe.” This cryptic response has led to speculation about Swift’s role in the upcoming event.

Swift’s name has been a hot topic as a likely halftime act, particularly following her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as well as her upcoming album release on October 3. This past season, Swift became a familiar face at NFL games, further raising her profile within the league.

Goodell also mentioned that if plans with Swift do not materialize, he is looking forward to Jay-Z’s involvement. “I’m waiting on my friend Jay-Z. It’s in his hands. I’m waiting for the smoke to come out,” he said. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has been producing the Super Bowl halftime shows since 2020, favoring a lineup focused on R&B and hip-hop.

The upcoming Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is set to be the 60th edition of the football championship. As fans eagerly anticipate announcements, Goodell indicated an openness to a wider artist pool and hinted at a shift to a different scheduling structure for the event in future seasons.

“I think if you went to an 18-week regular season, that would probably occur,” Goodell elaborated on possible scheduling changes.

Fans continue to monitor the situation closely, hoping for official word on whether Taylor Swift or another household name will headline the much-anticipated halftime show.