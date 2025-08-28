Rogers Xfinity Wins Big at Immortal Awards

TORONTO, Canada — Rogers Xfinity has once again captured attention, this time at the Immortal Awards held on August 27, 2025. The company received accolades for a recent campaign that showcased their innovative approach in the telecommunications industry.

The successful project was led by the creative team at Publicis Toronto, which included President Duncan Bruce and CCO Vinicius Dalvi. The campaign was a collaborative effort involving several professionals, including Group Creative Directors Ian Simpson and Catherine Allen.

Director Tim Godsall helmed the project, while cinematographer Tim Hudson captured its essence. The production team at Merchant supported the project, with executive producers Ian Webb, Farrah Khaled, and Hayley Taylor ensuring a seamless execution.

Senior Producer Koa Padolsky noted, “This win reflects our dedication to creativity and quality in every project we take on. It’s a testament to our entire team’s hard work.”

Post-production efforts were managed by School Editing, with key contributions from editor Matthew Kett and assistant editor Claire Shafto. The finishing touches were provided by Fort York, where Lead Flame Artist Marco Polsinelli worked diligently to bring the vision to life.

The sound design, created by Grayson Music Group, was integral to the project’s success, thanks to Sound Designer Matt Fasullo and Sound Engineer Eric Hulme, who were instrumental in crafting an immersive audio experience.

As the night concluded, the Rogers Xfinity team celebrated its recognition among the top talent in the industry, solidifying its reputation as a leader in creative telecommunications marketing.