The Rogue Prince of Persia Launches on Multiple Platforms

August 20, 2025 – In a thrilling announcement, Evil Empire launched its new game, The Rogue Prince of Persia, today at Gamescom 2025. This 2D roguelite platformer is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and is also part of Xbox Game Pass.

In this action-packed adventure, players take on the role of the Prince, who must combat an invasion led by an army of Huns corrupted by dark magic. After a disastrous first encounter, the Prince awakens in a mysterious oasis, where he must fight repeatedly through the besieged city to amend his previous mistakes.

The game’s unique mechanic allows players to respawn in the oasis after each death, thanks to a magical bola gifted to the Prince in his youth. Players must explore various locations, rescue key characters, and unlock new paths to ultimately stop the invasion.

Featuring iconic gameplay elements such as wall-running and acrobatic combat, The Rogue Prince of Persia encourages players to master unique moves and combos to tackle its challenges. Combat dynamics like the kick ability can disrupt enemy attacks, while environmental hazards add another layer of strategy.

A wide array of weapons, including spears and grappling hooks, amplify the action. Each weapon brings its own strengths, speeds, and special attacks, allowing players to craft personalized combat styles, especially with the medallions that enhance abilities and weapon efficiency.

Each exploration run through the capital reveals new clues, characters, and biomes, making progression essential for completing the story. Players must choose their paths wisely, as they will not be able to see every area in a single run. Using the Mind Map feature helps players track discoveries and strategize their next steps.

The Rogue Prince of Persia also boasts an impressive rating on Steam, with early access players praising its engaging gameplay. The full release introduces new biomes and the final act of the story, culminating in a confrontation with the final boss, King Nogai.

This latest title merges nostalgic elements of the Prince of Persia franchise with modern roguelite mechanics, promising an exciting experience for both longtime fans and new players.