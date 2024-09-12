Sports
Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Opponents: Bowlers Who Challenge the Indian Captain
Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team’s opening batsman, is renowned for his aggressive style and formidable presence on the field. His ability to dismantle any bowling attack in international cricket across all three formats is well-documented. However, there are certain bowlers who have consistently posed serious challenges to him.
The Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews ranks third in the list of bowlers who have troubled Rohit Sharma. With his medium-pace bowling, Mathews has managed to dismiss Rohit ten times in his international career. This tally includes seven dismissals in One Day Internationals (ODIs), two in T20 Internationals, and once in Test matches. Despite this, Rohit is known for scoring heavily against Mathews in T20 cricket.
In second place is New Zealand‘s legendary fast bowler Tim Southee, who has managed to take Rohit’s wicket twelve times during his international matches. This includes dismissing him six times in ODIs, four times in T20s, and two times in Tests. Rohit, however, ranks as the top run-scorer against Southee in the ODI format as the Indian team’s ODI and Test captain.
Unquestionably, the bowler who has tormented Rohit the most is South Africa‘s experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Rabada has the distinction of dismissing Rohit fourteen times in international cricket, with five wickets in ODIs, seven in Tests, and two in T20s. Despite this, Rohit maintains a record of scoring the most runs against Rabada in the ODI format.
Recent Posts
- Parole Granted for Najwa Petersen
- Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: New Destinations and Dilemmas
- Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amidst Doctor Protest
- A Celebration of Baseball Memories at Field of Dreams
- Kross Limited IPO Allotment Finalized Amid High Demand
- Controversy Surrounds PM Modi’s Attendance at Ganesh Puja Hosted by Chief Justice
- Sitaram Yechury, Veteran CPI(M) Leader, Passes Away at 72
- Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series for Pre-Order in India
- Undecided Georgia Voter Reevaluates Choices After Presidential Debate
- San Diego State to Join Pac-12 in 2026
- Chappell Roan Stands Firm Against Paparazzi at MTV Awards
- Dodgers Triumph Over Cubs in High-Scoring Game
- Liam Livingstone Eyes Return to ODI Squad with T20 Performance
- Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Opponents: Bowlers Who Challenge the Indian Captain
- Miami Dolphins Face Buffalo Bills in Exciting Thursday Night Football Matchup
- A’ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record
- British Actor Kenneth Cope Passes Away at 93
- Député Youri Chassin quitte la CAQ pour siéger comme indépendant
- Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Victim in Tragic Case of Domestic Violence
- West Coast Eagles Triumph Over Western Bulldogs in AFLW Clash