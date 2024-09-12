Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Opponents: Bowlers Who Challenge the Indian Captain

Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team’s opening batsman, is renowned for his aggressive style and formidable presence on the field. His ability to dismantle any bowling attack in international cricket across all three formats is well-documented. However, there are certain bowlers who have consistently posed serious challenges to him.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews ranks third in the list of bowlers who have troubled Rohit Sharma. With his medium-pace bowling, Mathews has managed to dismiss Rohit ten times in his international career. This tally includes seven dismissals in One Day Internationals (ODIs), two in T20 Internationals, and once in Test matches. Despite this, Rohit is known for scoring heavily against Mathews in T20 cricket.

In second place is New Zealand‘s legendary fast bowler Tim Southee, who has managed to take Rohit’s wicket twelve times during his international matches. This includes dismissing him six times in ODIs, four times in T20s, and two times in Tests. Rohit, however, ranks as the top run-scorer against Southee in the ODI format as the Indian team’s ODI and Test captain.

Unquestionably, the bowler who has tormented Rohit the most is South Africa‘s experienced fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Rabada has the distinction of dismissing Rohit fourteen times in international cricket, with five wickets in ODIs, seven in Tests, and two in T20s. Despite this, Rohit maintains a record of scoring the most runs against Rabada in the ODI format.