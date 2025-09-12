KT Rolster Defeats BNK FEARX to Advance in LCK Playoffs

SEOUL, South Korea — KT Rolster defeated BNK FEARX 3-1 in the series during the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Playoffs on September 11, 2025. The decisive Game 4 highlighted KT’s impressive strategy and teamwork, particularly under the guidance of jungler Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan.

The match began with an intense back-and-forth as the first blood was drawn in the mid lane. Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong on Syndra and Nam “Diable” Dae-geun on Varus rushed at each other, resulting in a 1-for-1 kill trade. The action continued as Seo “deokdam” Dae-gil on Ezreal used his ultimate to snipe an opponent at the Void Grubs, but the tide shifted when Jeong “Peter” Yoon-su on Nautilus was eliminated soon after.

As the game progressed, KT demonstrated their dominant macro play. With Cuzz on Vi, they swiftly eliminated Jeon “Raptor” Eo-jin’s Naafiri while securing the Rift Herald. KT capitalized on the Herald’s power, gaining a steady advantage over BNK FEARX, who maintained their composure to keep the match balanced.

KT’s smart positioning focused pressure on the mid lane, preventing BNK from establishing their own momentum. Cuzz’s sharp movements combined with Bdd’s expert play helped KT control critical objectives and build their lead. By the 27-minute mark, KT had amassed a gold lead of 5,000.

After securing Baron Nashor, KT won the following teamfight, knocking down both the mid and bot inhibitors in a decisive move. With significant advantages gained, KT Rolster closed out the game at the 30-minute mark, destroying BNK FEARX’s Nexus and advancing to the next round in the LCK playoffs.