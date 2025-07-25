Sports
KT Rolster Sweeps Nongshim RedForce in LCK Showdown
SEOUL, South Korea (July 24, 2025) — KT Rolster dominated Nongshim RedForce in a decisive 2-0 victory during the Round 3 Legend Group of the 2025 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) held at LoL Park.
KT Rolster’s star player, Gwak “Bdd” Bo-sung, showcased his talent with remarkable plays that proved crucial for his team’s win. The first game started with an early aggression from Nongshim who executed a three-man dive against Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min’s Gwen, securing an early kill.
Despite the initial setback, skirmishes broke out across the map. While both teams traded kills, Nongshim managed to build a gold lead thanks to their superior macro play. Their jungler, Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon, made headlines with a spectacular dragon steal on Rumble, tying the dragon stacks at 2-2 by the 25-minute mark.
KT Rolster quickly regained control of the game when Bdd made a pivotal play, cutting through Nongshim’s backline in a key team fight that enabled them to secure Baron Nashor. This momentum shift allowed them to push towards the mid-lane turret. However, mistakes were made as Gwen fell prey to Nongshim, allowing them to claim their third dragon stack.
With dragon stacks tied at 3-3, the tension heightened. A late-game team fight would be the deciding factor, and KT Rolster displayed impressive team cohesion. Led by Bdd’s Taliyah, they dismantled Nongshim’s defense, culminating in the destruction of their Nexus and a Game 1 victory.
In Game 2, Nongshim opted for Varus while KT Rolster countered with a variety of champions including Ziggs, Zed, and Aurora. Bdd’s Aurora capitalized in the mid lane, striking down Yone and tipping the balance in KT Rolster’s favor.
After winning a 2v2 skirmish in the bottom lane, KT Rolster continued to press their advantage as jungler Moon “Cuzz” Woo-chan’s Zed took down Shen, further extending their lead. Nongshim tried to escalate the game state with aggressive plays, but KT Rolster’s responses were swift and effective.
Nongshim made a final push in the top lane, trading kills and securing Rift Herald, but KT Rolster achieved a pivotal team fight victory near the Herald. Despite Nongshim’s Shen attempting a Flash-taunt combo, the area-of-effect damage from KT Rolster sealed the deal.
Ultimately, KT Rolster closed out the match with a final push through the mid-lane, destroying Nongshim’s Nexus in just 27 minutes, sealing their 2-0 series victory.
