Rom-Com ‘My Oxford Year’ Lacks Substance Despite Charming Leads

OXFORD, England — An ambitious American student finds her plans disrupted in the romantic comedy “My Oxford Year.” The film features Sofia Carson as Anna de la Vega, who dreams of studying at Oxford University. However, her aspirations take a turn when she meets charming local playboy Jamie Davenport, played by Corey Mylchreest.

The story begins with a comedic mishap, as Anna is splashed by a puddle while walking near the university. This moment sets the tone for a series of humorous encounters between Anna and Jamie, which include karaoke and food truck outings. The pair’s chemistry quickly deepens into a passionate romance, but complications arise as they confront their emotional needs and family pressures.

Anna has long prepared for her time at Oxford, aiming to study Victorian poetry under Professor Styan (Barunka O’Shaughnessy) while deferring her dream job at Goldman Sachs. Yet her love for Jamie complicates her ambitions, and the film struggles to balance her character’s development with Jamie’s family issues.

While director Damian Kavanagh and writers Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne attempt to weave a feminist narrative, they falter in execution. Anna’s inner conflict between her professional aspirations and romantic desires is underexplored. Jamie’s storyline, involving parental disapproval, often overshadows Anna’s journey.

Despite narrative shortcomings, the film excels in technical aspects. Editors Victoria Boydell and Kristina Hetherington create lively montages that reflect the excitement of Anna and Jamie’s relationship. Cinematographer Remi Adefarasin’s warm lighting adds charm, though the cinematography lacks depth at times.

Carson and Mylchreest deliver strong performances, with noteworthy chemistry. Supporting actor Harry Trevaldwyn stands out as Anna’s witty neighbor, adding comedic relief to the film. However, the premise of a romantic union overshadowing a woman’s self-discovery leaves much to be desired.

Ultimately, ‘My Oxford Year’ misses the opportunity to fully explore its protagonist’s journey. The film is a mixed bag, blending comedic elements with emotional depth but failing to prioritize Anna’s growth. The conclusion feels rushed, lacking the satisfying emotional payoff audiences seek.