Roma Defeats Bologna in Opening Match of Serie A Season

ROME, Italy — AS Roma triumphed over Bologna 1-0 in their opening match of the 2025/2026 Serie A season on August 23 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The decisive goal came in the 53rd minute, when Wesley found the back of the net despite a less-than-perfect shot. The Brazilian took advantage of a defensive error from Bologna’s Jhon Lucumì, who misplayed the ball.

Early in the match, Roma dominated possession and pushed back Bologna with several attempts at goal. Evan Ferguson and Bryan Cristante were particularly active, with Cristante hitting the post in the first half. However, despite their attacking pressure, Roma finished the first half without scoring.

Bologna faced a setback near the end of the first half when Ciro Immobile, their key forward, suffered a muscle injury and had to be substituted by Santiago Castro after just 30 minutes of play.

After halftime, Bologna tried to gain momentum but was met with a solid Roma defense, anchored by goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who made crucial saves throughout the match. Bologna managed to threaten the Roma goal, hitting the crossbar with a shot from Castro in the 48th minute.

Despite their efforts, Bologna was unable to find an equalizer, as Roma controlled the game, particularly in key moments like the cooling breaks. With the victory, Roma aims to build on their strong start in pursuit of a Champions League return this season.

The match concluded with Roma leading 1-0, marking a strong beginning to their campaign under coach Gian Piero Gasperini.