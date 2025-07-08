Sports
Roma Eye Loan Move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson
ROME, Italy — AS Roma is interested in signing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, according to reports.
The young Irishman had a difficult season, scoring only one goal and struggling during a loan at West Ham United.
As a result, Brighton is looking to offer Ferguson to clubs across Europe. Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport reports that the Giallorossi have been approached about the possibility of loaning Ferguson.
This potential move comes as Roma evaluates its options for bolstering its attacking lineup ahead of the new season.
Ferguson’s recent challenges have sparked interest from several clubs, but it appears that Roma is taking a closer look at the 18-year-old striker’s capabilities.
Details surrounding the financial aspects of such a loan deal remain unclear, but a move could benefit both Ferguson and Roma.
Recent Posts
- Trump’s Border Czar Calls for Increased Arrests After Budget Boost
- Kylian Mbappé Faces PSG in Club World Cup Semifinal Showdown
- Chelsea Leads Fluminense 1-0 in Club World Cup Semi-Final
- Newtowne Players Present ‘Freaky Friday’ at Three Notch Theatre
- Dave Hakstol Hired as Avalanche Assistant Coach for 2025-26 Season
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Brings Major Discounts for Fashion Lovers
- DAZN Enlists wTVision for New Virtual Set at FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- FIFA Opens Office at Trump Tower, Strengthening U.S. Ties
- Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jay-Z Over Tidal Payment Dispute
- Mary Lou Retton Arrested for DUI in West Virginia
- Thiago Silva Faces Chelsea in World Club Cup Semifinals
- Ryan Alpert Appointed Georgia Tech’s New Athletic Director
- Cole Swider Shines as Lakers Defeat Heat, Spurs and Warriors Impress Youth
- NBA Summer League Features Top NCAA Prospects and Former Stars
- Chelsea Faces Fluminense: João Pedro’s Emotional Reunion
- Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Through Greater Houston Area
- Lucid Air Grand Touring Sets New Electric Vehicle Record at 1,205 Kilometers
- Brooks Houck Found Guilty in Crystal Rogers Murder Case
- All-Star Player Undergoes Eye Surgery, Set for Mavs Training Camp
- Trump Announces 50% Tariff on Copper Imports