Roma Eye Loan Move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson

ROME, Italy — AS Roma is interested in signing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, according to reports.

The young Irishman had a difficult season, scoring only one goal and struggling during a loan at West Ham United.

As a result, Brighton is looking to offer Ferguson to clubs across Europe. Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport reports that the Giallorossi have been approached about the possibility of loaning Ferguson.

This potential move comes as Roma evaluates its options for bolstering its attacking lineup ahead of the new season.

Ferguson’s recent challenges have sparked interest from several clubs, but it appears that Roma is taking a closer look at the 18-year-old striker’s capabilities.

Details surrounding the financial aspects of such a loan deal remain unclear, but a move could benefit both Ferguson and Roma.