Roma Eyes Federico Chiesa as Transfer Deadline Approaches

ROME, Italy — Federico Chiesa‘s name is back in the spotlight as AS Roma seeks to strengthen its attack in the last hours of the transfer window. The transfer rumor surfaced from Calciomercato.com, with reports suggesting the Giallorossi are considering the Italian winger, currently with Liverpool.

Chiesa’s situation at Anfield has grown complicated due to increased competition in Liverpool’s attacking lineup. Coaching changes, particularly the arrival of coach Gattuso, have left Chiesa concerned about his playing time, especially as he aims to secure a position on Italy’s World Cup roster.

Roma has been on the lookout for a quality attacker since its pursuit of Jadon Sancho faltered. Chiesa fits the bill for coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who believes the player could add significant value to the team. While Liverpool values Chiesa at around €20 million, Roma is hoping to negotiate a deal for a lower fee, possibly incorporating performance-related bonuses.

At this stage, discussions remain preliminary but could gain momentum as the transfer market deadline approaches. Chiesa’s return to Serie A seems increasingly plausible, particularly as his opportunities at Liverpool dwindle.

In addition to Chiesa, Roma is exploring other options. The club is also interested in Kostas Tsimikas, another player from Liverpool. Talks have been ongoing, but both teams face a negotiation gap. Roma favors a loan deal, while Liverpool is pushing for a permanent transfer.

With transfer activity picking up, Roma is expected to stay active in the market, hoping to finalize key signings before the window closes.