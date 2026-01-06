Roma Faces Defensive Crisis Ahead of Lecce Match on January 6, 2026

ROME, Italy — AS Roma is gearing up for a crucial Serie A match against US Lecce on Tuesday evening amid a defensive crisis. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini will have to make significant changes to his lineup as injuries and suspensions plague the squad.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17:00 GMT at the Via del Mare Stadium, where Roma seeks to bounce back after two recent losses. They currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings with 33 points, while Lecce is in 16th place with 17 points.

Gasperini’s defensive options are severely limited. His first-choice back three is unavailable: Evan Ndicka is participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, and Gianluca Mancini and Mario Hermoso are suspended. This forces the coach to use a makeshift defense likely consisting of Daniele Ghilardi, Jan Ziolkowski, and Devyne Rensch.

Roma is also expected to make adjustments in the attacking line. Evan Ferguson will likely start at center-forward, with Paulo Dybala being possibly rested. The team aims to capitalize on Lecce’s recent form, which includes an impressive draw against Juventus.

Lecce coach Eusebio Di Francesco is returning after serving a two-match ban and will be looking for another strong performance. Lecce has recently climbed out of the relegation zone, securing crucial wins against teams like Parma and Torino.

Both teams have key players missing; Lecce will also be without several injured players including Medon Berisha and Tete Morente. This match is vital for both sides as they seek to improve their positions in the league.

Today’s game is broadcast live in the UK on DAZN, and supporters in the USA can tune in via Paramount+.