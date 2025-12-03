Business
Roma’s Italian Bistro Anticipated Opening By Year-End Pending Final Inspection
Grapevine, Texas – Roma’s Italian Bistro is set to open by the end of December 2025, barring any setbacks during its final inspection. The family-owned restaurant promises a full Italian menu, with sauces crafted from scratch, according to owner Romeo Manellari.
The bistro was designed to cater to Italian food lovers, offering dishes like pizza – featuring options such as Hawaiian, barbecue, and Margherita. Other menu items include garlic bread, pasta, minestrone soup, salads, calzones, sub sandwiches, and seafood. For dessert, guests can choose from cannoli, tiramisu, cheesecake, and chocolate cake.
A representative stated that they are eagerly awaiting the final inspection to proceed with their opening plans.
Roma’s Italian Bistro adds to the culinary landscape in Grapevine, which has seen a surge of new restaurants and eateries. The recent business environment has also included new openings in the senior living sector, retail, and cafes.
In related news, other businesses and services continue to flourish in the area, providing various amenities and options for residents and visitors alike. Community Impact continues to keep everyone informed about the latest developments in Grapevine.
