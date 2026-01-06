Roma Loses 1-0 in Gasperini’s Return to Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy, Jan 3 (Reuters) – AS Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini faced a disappointing return to Atalanta, where his former club defeated Roma 1-0 on Saturday, putting the visitors in jeopardy of falling behind in the Serie A title race.

The defeat marks Roma’s fourth loss in six games, dropping the team to fifth in the standings with 33 points, level with Juventus but five points behind leaders AC Milan, who have played one less match.

An emotional homecoming for Gasperini, who spent nine successful seasons at Atalanta, featured a large banner from fans that read, “A decade of glory carved into our history, parting ways was a blow to the heart, finding each other again a great emotion.” But the match itself offered little joy for him.

Roma started with an early chance when Evan Ferguson‘s shot was saved by Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi. However, Atalanta struck first in the 12th minute. Giorgio Scalvini capitalized on a corner kick mishap from Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar, pushing the ball over the line.

Atalanta continued to dominate the first half, and while they had a goal from Gianluca Scamacca disallowed for offside, they stayed in control despite a missed opportunity by Nicola Zalewski, who shot wide.

In the second half, Carnesecchi denied Ferguson again, while Roma’s Paulo Dybala had a close effort blocked by Berat Djimsiti. Despite their attempts, Roma could not find an equalizer.

The match faced disruption in the closing minutes due to a firecracker explosion near a linesman, but the game continued after he confirmed he was alright.

This loss adds pressure on Roma as they prepare to face Lecce away on Tuesday, where Gasperini’s squad deals with further injuries and suspensions.