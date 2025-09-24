Roma Prepares for Europa League Opener Against Nice

ROMA, Italy — AS Roma is set to open its Europa League campaign against French side Nice on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Coach Gian Piero Gasperini plans to implement a rotation strategy to keep his squad fresh as they navigate a busy schedule.

Gasperini stated, “My idea is to use more of the squad, to rotate and have more options.” He noted the importance of testing various players in competitive situations, especially with a demanding season ahead that includes up to 60 matches.

In defense, the starting trio of Zeki Çelik, Gianluca Mancini, and Evan Ndicka will remain intact, alongside goalkeeper Mile Svilar. However, changes are anticipated in the wing-back positions. Wesley is back in the lineup after recovering from gastrointestinal issues, and Kostas Tsimikas is expected to make his debut with Roma.

“We have 23 players and it’s normal to rotate them. We need to try and expand the squad as much as we can because you can’t play 60 games with the same players,” explained Gasperini.

In the midfield, Neil El Ayanoui is likely to replace Bryan Cristante alongside Manu Koné. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pellegrini is expected to partner with Matías Soulé. Gasperini described Pellegrini’s fitness as promising, noting, “Physically he’s fine. He’s ready to play.”

Artem Dovbyk is projected to lead the attack, with Evan Ferguson as another possible option. Gasperini remarked, “They both looked very good in the last training session. They’re alternatives.” He aims for his team to display growth after their recent performances.

With the team’s roster still adjusting, Roma looks to establish its identity in this European competition. Kickoff for the match against Nice is set for 8:00 PM local time.