Roma Prepares for New Season with Potential Debut of New Signings

1 day ago

As Roma Football Team

Roma‘s head coach Daniele De Rossi recently shared insights about his team’s strategic formation as they gear up for their upcoming match at the Allianz Stadium. His comments indicate that whether the formation appears as a 4-3-2-1 or a 3-5-2, the team’s approach will exhibit fluidity in movement across the pitch.

With Chris Smalling likely leaving for Saudi Arabia and the status of Mario Hermoso pending, De Rossi may opt for a back three during the match. As reports suggest a potential formation of 3-5-2, Angeliño might take on the role of the third center-back alongside Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ndicka.

New signing Alexis Saelemaekers is anticipated to make his debut as a left winger, and Zeki Çelik is expected to fill the right wing position. Meanwhile, the midfield is likely to be anchored by Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leandro Paredes, and Bryan Cristante, although there are discussions about Manu Koné possibly starting instead of Cristante due to Enzo Le Fée‘s injury.

The attacking front will feature Paulo Dybala and Artem Dovbyk, while Matías Soulé is likely to begin the match on the bench. The expected starting lineup for Roma is as follows: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angeliño; Çelik, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Saelemaekers; Dybala, Dovbyk.

Rachel Adams

