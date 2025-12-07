Roma Visits Cagliari to Challenge Inter for Serie A Lead

MILANO, Italy (Dec. 7, 14:11) — AS Roma heads to Cagliari in a crucial Serie A match aiming to reclaim the top spot from Inter Milan. The game is set to showcase tactical formations from both teams as they compete for three essential points.

Cagliari’s coach, Fabio Pisacane, has selected goalkeeper Caprile to lead the defense comprising Zappa, Rodriguez, and Luperto. The midfield features Adopo, Deiola, and Folorunsho, while Palestra and Obert will operate on the flanks. Up front, the duo of Sebastiano Esposito and Borrelli aims to break through Roma’s defense.

On the other side, Roma’s coach Gian Piero Gasperini has opted for his trusted goalkeeper, Svilar. The backline includes Mancini, Ndicka, and Hermoso. The midfield is bolstered by Celik, Cristante, Koné, and Tsimikas, supporting forwards Soulé and Pellegrini behind lone striker Baldanzi.

The match promises to be a tactical battle, with both teams eager to display their strategic prowess. Fans will be watching closely as Roma looks to close the gap on the league leaders. This encounter could have significant implications for the title race as the season progresses.