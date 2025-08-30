Roman Anthony Draws Comparisons to Sox Legend Fred Lynn

BOSTON, MA — The rise of Roman Anthony, a 21-year-old outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, this summer has sparked comparisons to the legendary Fred Lynn, who dazzled fans during the iconic 1975 season.

Like Lynn, Anthony is a left-handed hitter wearing No. 19. Lynn even gave his blessing on social media after Anthony switched from No. 48 shortly after his major league debut. On June 10, Lynn tweeted, “The #19 was good for me. Hoping it’s good for Roman, too.”

Both players have made a significant impact on their teams. At age 23, Lynn became the first player in history to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season. He batted .331 with 21 home runs and led the league in doubles with 47.

Anthony, who joined the Red Sox on June 9, has also made a mark. In 65 games, he has hit .286 with 7 home runs and 18 doubles, boasting a .396 on-base percentage. Since June 20, his batting average has increased to .314.

“You have to understand the poise he displays,” Lynn said in a phone call from his home in San Diego. “He’s seeing most of these pitchers for the first time, and he isn’t afraid to take a walk.”

The Red Sox have turned the season around, sporting a 40-25 record since Anthony’s call-up, improving from a 34-35 start. Lynn noted that Anthony resembles him in style but commented on their physical differences. “He’s taller and more rugged than I was… but he swings the bat with a similar style,” he said.

Defensively, Anthony has experience in both left and right field, and there’s a steep learning curve at Fenway Park. Lynn emphasized the importance of adapting to the park’s unique features. “He’s got to learn how to play the wall in left and tackle the deep right field,” he said.

Looking ahead, Lynn plans to visit Fenway before the season ends. “I’ll be in the Legends Suite, and every time Anthony plays, I’ll watch closely,” he said. “It’s exciting to witness such talent.”

As Red Sox fans revel in Anthony’s achievements, the hope is that he will etch his own legacy in the storied franchise.