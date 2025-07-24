Roman Anthony Makes Unwanted Red Sox History with Four Strikeouts

PHILADELPHIA — Roman Anthony made unwanted history this week, becoming the first player in Red Sox history to strike out four times in consecutive games. This occurred during Monday and Tuesday’s matches against the Philadelphia Phillies, featuring pitchers Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sánchez.

Manager Alex Cora opted to bench Anthony for the series finale on Wednesday, not solely due to the four strikeouts, but to manage Anthony’s workload after he played “a little banged up” against the Chicago Cubs. Anthony reflected on his performance, saying, “As a young guy, it’s all part of that learning curve. You go through those bumps in the road, but I’m not going to let it faze me.”

Prior to this tough stretch, Anthony had reached base in 14 consecutive games, demonstrating potential with a .353 batting average during that time. He stressed the importance of learning from experiences like this: “When you face guys like that, obviously you know what they’re capable of. But I know what I’m capable of.”

Cora reinforced the value of facing top-tier pitchers for Anthony and other young players, emphasizing, “Those guys are two of the best at what they do in baseball.” During the game, Alex Bregman made notable base-running decisions on Anthony’s doubles, showing care to avoid further injury to his quad.

Wednesday’s match was critical for the Red Sox, who aimed to avoid a series sweep after scoring just three runs in the first two games. The team plans to start Lucas Giolito against Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo. Cora provided updates on injured players, including Bregman’s careful approach on the bases and Zack Kelly’s upcoming rehab assignment.

As the evening approached, the Red Sox prepared for their next outing, looking to regain momentum after their struggles in Philadelphia. Anthony’s challenges serve as a reminder of the ups and downs experienced in Major League Baseball.