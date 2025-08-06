Roman Anthony Set to Return for Red Sox Against Royals

BOSTON — Roman Anthony is expected to return to action for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, after missing two games due to mid-back tightness. Manager Alex Cora confirmed the news ahead of the series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

The 21-year-old rookie was held out of the lineup as a precaution on Monday, just before the game against the Royals. Anthony was initially set to bat third but was scratched minutes before the first pitch, raising concerns among fans about his health.

“Everything felt normal all day,” Anthony said after Monday’s game. “I felt something as I was stretching on the line. I figured we’d be cautious with it.” Cora chose to sit him again on Tuesday to ensure he didn’t push himself too soon.

In Anthony’s absence, Masataka Yoshida contributed with a hit and a walk, helping the Red Sox secure a 6-2 victory, marking their sixth straight win. This followed a strong performance from Brayan Bello, who pitched well in an 8-5 win the night before.

Anthony entered Wednesday with a .283 batting average, 45 hits, 27 runs, 19 RBIs, and two homers, including a walk-off against the Houston Astros. He expressed optimism about returning to the lineup, saying, “I’m already definitely trending in the right direction and feeling better than it was earlier.”

The Red Sox are looking to extend their winning streak as they face the Royals again on Wednesday.