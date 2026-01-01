Roman Hemby’s Journey: From Maryland to Indiana’s College Football Glory

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Roman Hemby, a senior running back at Indiana University, has become a critical player as the Hoosiers reach the College Football Playoff with a perfect 13-0 record. Hemby’s inspiring journey saw him transfer from the University of Maryland, where he felt pushed out by head coach Mike Locksley, who suggested he explore new opportunities. Hemby says, “It hurt my heart to leave Maryland. My family saw it as a blessing before I did.”

After entering the transfer portal last December, Hemby quickly found a home at Indiana. With 1,078 combined rushing and receiving yards this season and six touchdowns, he plays a key role for the Hoosiers as they prepare to face Alabama in the Rose Bowl. “Not everybody gets second chances and I feel like I got one,” Hemby shared after an emotional first game with Indiana.

At Maryland, Hemby’s experience wasn’t without challenges. Over four seasons, he accumulated 2,347 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, but the team struggled with a 27-24 overall record. Despite this, Hemby credits his high school, The John Carroll School, for shaping his values and supporting his on-field success. “I would not be [at Indiana] without Maryland. I definitely would not be here without John Carroll,” he stated.

Hemby’s high school coach, Seth Goldberg, noted his work ethic and positive attitude. “Roman is a hard worker. Great smile, high character, great kid,” Goldberg said. Hemby also runs a youth football camp, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community.

After a disappointing season at Maryland, Hemby welcomed Locksley’s advice to transfer, which he viewed as a divine opportunity. His mother, Charleena Hemby, expressed gratitude for the support from Cignetti, Indiana’s first-year head coach. “Thankfully, Cignetti came calling,” she said.

As the Hoosiers prepare for their matchup against Alabama, Hemby’s leadership and skills on the field make him a player to watch. Cignetti praised Hemby, calling him a “warrior” who gives 100 percent in every practice and game. With a strong supporting cast and Hemby leading the charge, the Hoosiers aim for postseason success.