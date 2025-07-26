Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose Clash with Wyatt’s Allies on Smackdown

ST. LOUIS, MO — Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose faced off against Sheamus and the Big Show in the main event of Smackdown Thursday night, as tensions rose ahead of the Battleground pay-per-view event.

The show opened with Reigns discussing his ongoing feud with Bray Wyatt, which heated up after Wyatt’s attack on him during Raw. Reigns stated it all started when Wyatt cost him at Money in the Bank. Despite Wyatt’s mind games, Reigns asserted that he remains focused and ready for battle.

Bray Wyatt made a menacing appearance via Titan Tron, taunting Reigns and promising to destroy him at Battleground. He warned Reigns that his friends would not save him from the inevitable consequences. Reigns fired back, asserting that he would not be intimidated by Wyatt.

The match itself saw Reigns and Ambrose work together against the overwhelming power of Sheamus and Big Show. The match showcased high-flying moves, with Ambrose diving onto both opponents outside the ring. The contest continued with Sheamus and Big Show isolating Ambrose in their corner, showcasing their strength.

After a dramatic exchange of blows, things escalated when Wyatt unexpectedly attacked Reigns, causing a disqualification. As the chaos unfolded, Wyatt attempted to execute his signature Sister Abigail move, but Reigns countered with a Superman punch.

In the end, the match concluded with Reigns standing tall despite the interference, vowing to end Wyatt’s intimidation once and for all at Battleground.