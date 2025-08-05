Roman Reigns and LA Knight Spotted Backstage at Monday Night RAW

Brooklyn, NY – With the excitement of SummerSlam still in the air, two major WWE stars, Roman Reigns and LA Knight, were spotted backstage at Monday Night RAW. Their presence comes just two days after Reigns’ triumphant return to the ring at SummerSlam, where he and Jey Uso defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Roman Reigns was seen at the Barclays Center on Monday night. Though not officially advertised, his appearance raises questions about potential storylines and interactions with Breakker and Reed, who are part of the RAW roster.

In addition to Reigns, fellow SmackDown star LA Knight was also backstage. Knight’s absence from the SummerSlam event caused a stir among fans, leading to speculation about WWE’s plans for him moving forward. It remains unclear whether Knight will make an on-screen appearance during RAW.

Tonight’s broadcast is expected to feature significant developments following the recent World Heavyweight Championship change. New champion Seth Rollins, who shocked fans by cashing in on CM Punk at SummerSlam, is scheduled to appear and discuss his victory. The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, will also be present after their triumph over Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Furthermore, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is slated to appear after her recent title defense against Lyra Valkyria. A highly anticipated grudge match between Sheamus and Rusev is also on the card, adding to the excitement.

With multiple storylines brewing and major figures backstage, tonight’s RAW promises to be a thrilling installment in WWE’s ongoing narrative. Viewers are eager to see how Reigns and Knight fit into the evening’s events.